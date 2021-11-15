Hunt for man in 50s after poppy appeal theft from church
A sneak thief has stolen a poppy appeal charity box from a church minutes before a children's service to remember the fallen.
The theft happened on Armistice Day, November 11, from Winterton Parish Church, in Black Street.
Police have confirmed they are investigating.
A spokesman said: "A Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal charity box was stolen from Holy Trinity and All Saints Church, in Black Street, Winterton, last week.
"The incident happened on Armistice Day, between 8.30am and 9.30am.
"A man, thought to be in his 50s, was seen to enter the church around 9.15am for a short period before leaving. It’s not known how much was in the charity box."
People on social media reacted with anger and sadness to news of the theft.
One person said: "I feel sick hearing this. Who would stoop so low?"
On Sunday (November 14) when the community came together at the village war memorial people reportedly queued up to make donations to the Royal British Legion in a show of support.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rural Flegg Villages Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 quoting crime reference 36/84368/21.