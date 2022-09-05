Police investigating two suspected hate crimes following Yarmouth Pride

Bimini led the pride parade march through Yarmouth and was pushed along by fellow marchers in a pink snail - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forwarded following two suspected hate crimes connected to a Pride event in Great Yarmouth.

The first incident happened in the Market Place on Saturday, September 3 between 1.15pm and 1.25pm when a girl in her early teens was passing a man who made homophobic and religiously aggravated comments which caused her to feel alarmed and distressed.

The queue of people following Bimini on the pride parade through Yarmouth, celebrating pride - Credit: Bruno Brown

A man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later released under investigation.

The second incident happened in St George's Park, at 8.19pm where a teenager was assaulted.

An investigation has been opened and allocated to the district crime unit. Inquiries are said to be ongoing.

Chief inspector, Matthew Dyson said: “Norfolk Constabulary takes these incidents very seriously and encourages anyone who witnessed these incidents to get in touch.

"We would also urge anyone who has been a victim of a hate crime to contact us.”

Overall the Pride event on Saturday was hailed by organisers as being "warm and inviting" as hundreds turned out for the parade and street party with home-grown drag artist Bimini Bon Boulash who starred in RuPaul's drag race leading the proceedings.

They said on the day: "It is really important to see that smaller towns embracing and celebrating pride as it demonstrates that people are becoming more accepting."

Later Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride posted "with a heaviest of hearts" .

The post said that while Great Yarmouth as a whole had become more accepting and tolerant to people of various sexualities and gender there was still "a long way to go in our fight for the right to live our lives in freedom and without hate."

The post said: "Pride is a protest, we fight to end exactly this type of behaviour here in our community, country and worldwide.

"Why do we need a Pride? This is why Pride is needed."

The group has launched a "fightback" and is inviting people via its Facebook page to complete a survey helping police to understand the scale of the issue.

Anyone with information should contact Great Yarmouth Police on 101 quoting the relevant crime reference. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.