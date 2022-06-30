Body part investigation continues in Great Yarmouth

A body part belonging to Colin Wood, 53, was found on a beach in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man whose body part was washed up on a beach.

The last known sighting of Colin Wood was at St Nicholas Convenience Store in Great Yarmouth at 5pm on Saturday, April 30.

CCTV images were released to help track his final his movements.

Police have released CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Great Yarmouth man Colin Wood - Credit: Norfolk police

It came after a fisherman reported finding a body part on the shoreline near Wellington Pier in the early hours of May 4.

DNA tests identified it as belonging to 53-year-old Mr Wood, who had been released from prison earlier this year.

Mr Wood had not been reported missing and his death is being treated as unexplained.

Police said no further updates were being made public, but that the investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting incident reference number 34/27025/22 or via the Norfolk Police website.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website.