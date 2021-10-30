Investigations continue after attempted rape in park

Police are investigating an attempted rape in Great Yarmouth off Queen's Road at the recreation ground. - Credit: Terri Carter

Police are continuing to investigate reports of an attempted rape in Great Yarmouth.

An investigation was launched after officers were called in the early hours of Sunday, June 27, to reports of an attempted rape in St Nicholas Recreation Ground, off Queen’s Road, Yarmouth, just behind the seafront.

Following inquiries at the scene, officers arrested a 21-year-old man on Marine Parade.

He was also arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence.

The man was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said the suspect had been released under investigation and that enquiries were continuing.

In the aftermath residents living in the area said they felt "unsafe."

One man said the area used to be upmarket but had "gradually got a bad reputation over the years."

The man, 67, said he wouldn't walk outside past 10pm. Police said they were taking the incident seriously and understood it created anxiety.



