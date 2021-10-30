News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Investigations continue after attempted rape in park

Liz Coates

Published: 11:30 AM October 30, 2021
Police are investigating an attempted rape in Great Yarmouth

Police are investigating an attempted rape in Great Yarmouth off Queen's Road at the recreation ground.

Police are continuing to investigate reports of an attempted rape in Great Yarmouth.

An investigation was launched after officers were called in the early hours of Sunday, June 27, to reports of an attempted rape in St Nicholas Recreation Ground, off Queen’s Road, Yarmouth, just behind the seafront.

Following inquiries at the scene, officers arrested a 21-year-old man on Marine Parade.

Queen's Road in Great Yarmouth.

Queen's Road in Great Yarmouth. Police were called to the area on Sunday night, June 27, to reports of an attempted rape.

He was also arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence.

The man was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said the suspect had been released under investigation and that enquiries were continuing.

In the aftermath residents living in the area said they felt "unsafe."

St Nicholas recreation ground Great Yarmouth

The walkway at St Nicholas Recreation Ground in Great Yarmouth, where police were called on Sunday night, June 27, to reports of an attempted rape.

One man said the area used to be upmarket but had  "gradually got a bad reputation over the years."

The man, 67, said he wouldn't walk outside past 10pm. Police said they were taking the incident seriously and understood it created anxiety.


