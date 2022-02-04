Man jailed after £13,000 of cocaine and heroin found at Yarmouth address

Reece Bidace appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, February 3, where he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A 22-year-old man has been jailed after £13,000 worth of cocaine and heroin were found at an address in Great Yarmouth.

Reece Bidace, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, February 3, where he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

It follows an incident on January 5, when officers from Operation Moonshot East were on patrol in Wellesley Road, Great Yarmouth.

Bidace was arrested after being wanted for other matters. Following a search in custody, he was found to be in possession of cocaine.

A subsequent search of his address at the time in Great Yarmouth led officers to discover a quantity of cocaine and heroin worth approximately £13,000.

A woman, aged in her 20s was also arrested for drug offences in connection with the incident. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

It was later established that Bidace had travelled to Great Yarmouth with the sole intention of dealing drugs.

Bidace was sentenced on Thursday, February 3, to a total of 27 months in prison.

Sgt Nick Tungatt from Operation Moonshot East said: “We are really pleased with this result as it sends out a strong message that if you chose to come to Norfolk to deal drugs there are no hiding places, you will be identified and arrested. We will not tolerate drug dealing in Norfolk.”

If anyone has any concerns or information about drug dealing in their local area do not hesitate to contact us on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.

