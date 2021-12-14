Builder pocketed £67,300 through botched extension, court hears
A builder who pocketed £67,300 for a botched extension faces a crown court hearing to claw back the proceeds of his shoddy work, a court has heard.
Reece Lloyd had been contracted to carry out the extension at the home in Belton, near Great Yarmouth, under the auspices of Diamond Standard Renovations.
In total mother-of-two Vicki Mileham had paid nearly £80,000 for the work at her home in Heather Gardens, which started in November 2019.
But her wish of a new look dream home turned sour after Lloyd failed to complete the work.
In March 2020 the property was left in a poor state, with an exposed roof, live wires hanging out, no water or drainage in a newly fitted kitchen, a poorly fitted flue and wonky walls.
Such was the state of the work, the extension had to be torn down on the advice of a building inspector.
On Tuesday Lloyd, 30, of Western Road, Gorleston, pleaded guilty to one offence under Unfair Trading Regulations of knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice that contravened professional diligence.
Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court heard despite Lloyd pocketing £67,300, it was estimated the work carried out was only worth £5,000 with another £2,000 spent on a new kitchen.
Describing the conditions, Leona Page, prosecuting on behalf of Norfolk County Council Trading Standards, said: "The roof was left exposed to the elements. There were live wires hanging.
"There was no water or drainage in the kitchen. The advice was the extension had to be taken down brick by brick."
The extension had to be rebuilt, placing a further financial burden on Mrs Mileham, who relied on friends to help finish the work.
The court heard Lloyd had sent a message which said: "I had really messed up in this instance."
Magistrates sent Lloyd to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing.
In mitigation Natasha Baker said Lloyd had pleaded guilty and had made full admissions.
As well as facing up to two years in prison, the court heard a proceeds of crime confiscation hearing would take place concerning the £67,300.
Lloyd was granted unconditional bail and a date will be set at a later date for his sentencing.
