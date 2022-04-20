Warning after rogue trader charges victims over £1,000 for unfinished work

A rogue trader has been attempting to charge people more than £1,000 after completing a small part of garden work - Credit: Evening News © 2007

Trading Standards has issued a warning after reports of a rogue trader attempting to charge people more than £1,000 to clear rubbish from gardens and then lay gravel.

Locals have said that a man has been cold-calling at homes in the Bradwell area near Great Yarmouth.

Having undertaken a small part of the work the man has then attempted to charge victims the extortionate rate.

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards has urged people to never deal with cold callers looking to do work around your property.

Anyone sighting this cold caller in Norfolk or are concerned about rogue trader activity can contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Constabulary via 101.

If you feel intimidated or sight a cold caller and are concerned for vulnerable neighbours call 999.

