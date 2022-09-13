News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Italian-made scooter stolen from locked car park near town bridge

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:29 PM September 13, 2022
The scooter that was stolen from the Haven Bridge area

The scooter that was stolen from the Haven Bridge area - Credit: Michelle Gajraj

A scooter owner has been left upset after her Italian-built vehicle was stolen from a locked area.

The Aprilia Mojito scooter was reported stolen from a locked parking area by Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth on Friday, September 9.

It belonged to Michelle Gajraj, 49, who has been left upset and angry at the theft of her scooter, which she had had for seven years.

She said: "I am upset. I had saved up a lot of money to get it and it was my baby."

Ms Gajraj, who lives by Haven Bridge, has a car and used the scooter for her "enjoyment".

Norfolk Police say the theft could have happened between Tuesday, August 30 and Friday, September 9 

Anyone with any information about the theft of the Aprilia Mojito scooter should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/68749/22.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

