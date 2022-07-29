Police issue warning after spate of car break-ins

Police are warning motorists to make sure their vehicles are left secure following a spate of car break-ins in a coastal village.

Great Yarmouth Police say they have received five reports of theft from vehicles in the Scratby area overnight between Wednesday, July 27 and Thursday, 28.

A statement from the force said: "As ever, we would encourage people to make sure their cars are securely locked when not in use, and that valuable belonging are removed from vehicles overnight."

If people have any information related to the incidents or CCTV footage from the area at the time they can contact police at www.norfolk.police.uk/contact-us/6-report-it or call Great Yarmouth Police on 101.

The thefts came as PC Chris Martin, beat manager for Caister and the coastal villages, was in the Scratby area on Friday to talk to residents about any issues they have with crime.



