News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Police issue warning after spate of car break-ins

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:05 PM July 29, 2022
Norfolk Constabulary said that crime levels in Great Yarmouth as a whole were "in line with the rest

Police are investigating thefts from cars in Scratby - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Police are warning motorists to make sure their vehicles are left secure following a spate of car break-ins in a coastal village.

Great Yarmouth Police say they have received five reports of theft from vehicles in the Scratby area overnight between Wednesday, July 27 and Thursday, 28.

A statement from the force said: "As ever, we would encourage people to make sure their cars are securely locked when not in use, and that valuable belonging are removed from vehicles overnight."

If people have any information related to the incidents or CCTV footage from the area at the time they can contact police at www.norfolk.police.uk/contact-us/6-report-it or call Great Yarmouth Police on 101.

The thefts came as PC Chris Martin, beat manager for Caister and the coastal villages, was in the Scratby area on Friday to talk to residents about any issues they have with crime.


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Police at the scene of the incident in Princes Road, Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Three people arrested after man stabbed in Great Yarmouth

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Winterton Beach

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Woman dies in sea off Winterton

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Humber Coastguard helicopter is currently searching off the Yarmouth coast following fears that a person may be missing

Norfolk Live News

Coastguard helicopter and lifeboats launch search off Yarmouth coast

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
See how The Pines at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemsby is developing.

Former Pontins in Hemsby sold in £7m deal to rescue site

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon