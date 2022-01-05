Man assaulted amid ongoing Sea Palling sex club row
- Credit: Anthony Kelly
Conflict rumbles on between some Sea Palling residents and a sex club amid reports of a recent assault.
Police said they are investigating an assault in the car park of a property in Church Road on the evening of December 4, 2021.
The property, formerly the site of the Old Hall Inn, has been used as a base for Norfolk Lab - an adult male-only social events and adult party group.
A police spokesperson said: "We are investigating a report of an assault in which a man was hit on his arm.
"Officers attended the addresses and a man aged in his 50s has been interviewed by police in connection with the incident.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
Police said they are continuing to manage community tension relating to events being held at the address, adding: "Police officers continue to work with all parties involved to resolve the community issues and have created a problem-solving plan to address the matters.”
In September, members of Norfolk Lab and Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride held a protest against alleged homophobia and transphobia by members of the Sea Palling Action Group.
