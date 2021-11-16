Shock as pig's head left on spike at beauty spot

Mystery surrounds why the severed head of a pig was put on a spike close to Breydon Water. - Credit: Karen Badcock

A dog walker has shared her shock after discovering the severed head of a pig displayed on a spike.

Karen Badcock was walking out to Breydon Water, in Great Yarmouth, and had just come out from under the bridge when she was confronted with the gruesome sight.

The 61-year-old, who lives in Cobholm, said she was "shocked to bits."

"I take my dogs over 'the banks' as a I call them every morning," she said.

"I looked and at first I thought 'that's a big toadstool to have come up overnight' and as I got closer I saw it was a pig's head.

"I thought 'I do not believe this'. The stake had been shaved down to a spike.

Breydon water, near the Norfolk trail. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

"I just thought it was pretty weird and I didn't want to get too close in case my dogs got a sniff of it.

"It made my stomach turn.

"It is the first time I have ever seen anything like it and it definitely wasn't there the day before. It shocked me to bits."

She made the discovery at around 10am on Monday (November 15).

"It would be interesting to find out where it came from," she said. "I can't imagine someone walking along with it tucked under their arm."

People on social media have suggested various theories including a Halloween prank and a way of feeding animals and birds.

Norfolk police are aware of the incident.

As of Tuesday morning (November 16) both the head and spike had been removed without explanation.







