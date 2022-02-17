News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Audi stolen from Gorleston car park after woman's keys taken

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:00 PM February 17, 2022
Updated: 6:20 PM February 17, 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses after a silver Audi A1 was stolen from a car park on Guinevere Road in Gorleston.

An Audi has been stolen from a Gorleston restaurant's car park after a woman's keys were taken.

The theft of the silver Audi A1 from a car park in Guinevere Road happened sometime between 6.30pm and 7.15pm on February 13.

The victim later discovered that her car keys had been stolen.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Those with information should contact PC Jemma Bladon on 101, quoting crime reference 36/11573/21.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Gorleston News

