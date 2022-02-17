Audi stolen from Gorleston car park after woman's keys taken

Police are appealing for witnesses after a silver Audi A1 was stolen from a car park on Guinevere Road in Gorleston. - Credit: Google

An Audi has been stolen from a Gorleston restaurant's car park after a woman's keys were taken.

The theft of the silver Audi A1 from a car park in Guinevere Road happened sometime between 6.30pm and 7.15pm on February 13.

The victim later discovered that her car keys had been stolen.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Those with information should contact PC Jemma Bladon on 101, quoting crime reference 36/11573/21.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.