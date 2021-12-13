Car windows smashed as cards, keys and a coat stolen

A Vauxhall Corsa which was broken into in Great Yarmouth last night (Sunday, December 12). - Credit: James Weeds

Six cars have been broken into in Great Yarmouth which saw a coat, keys and a number of cards stolen.

Officers received seven separate reports of vehicles in Louise Close, Abyssinia Road and Havelock Road being damaged in the early hours of Sunday December 12.

The incidents happened between 12am and 8am and involved:

Hyundai Kona – window smashed. Nothing stolen (crime number: 36/92064/21)

Kia Cerato – window smashed. Nothing stolen (crime number: 36/92198/21)

Audi – window smashed. Nothing stolen. (crime number: 36/92194/21)

Vauxhall Corsa – windows smashed. Nothing stolen (crime number: 36/92193/21)

Vauxhall Crossland – windows smashed. Nothing stolen (crime number: 36/92195/21)

Mercedes Citan – windows smashed and items including coat, cards and keys stolen. (crime number: 36/92172/21)

Louise Close in Great Yarmouth where the break-ins happened. - Credit: James Weeds

Following the break-ins, police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who has Ring doorbell or CCTV footage of the incidents.

Abyssinia Road where some of the break-ins happened last night (Sunday, December 12). - Credit: James Weeds

Anyone with information should contact PC Isabel Carroll at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting the relevant crime number, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.