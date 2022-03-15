News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

South Yarmouth residents invited to have their say on policing

James Weeds

Published: 4:32 PM March 15, 2022
Police badge

Police will be visiting Rodney, St Peters Road and King Street later this week to discuss policing issues with residents. - Credit: PA

South Yarmouth residents can attend an event where they can raise any issues they have with crime and policing in the area.

Pop-up engagement events will take place between 11am and 12pm at Rodney Road on Thursday, March 17, St Peter's Road on Friday, March 18 and King Street on Saturday, March 19.

The events will be hosted by South Yarmouth beat manager PC Dale Chusonis and is for people who live in the general vicinity.

Great Yarmouth Police have encouraged people to come and say hello, as well as discuss their local issues or concerns.

The pop-up sessions are part of many such events that have been or are being organised by police across the borough.

Officers are looking to engage more with people and listen to any concerns they have about their communities.

For details of other Great Yarmouth Police engagement events or to get crime prevention advice, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/GreatYarmouthPolice or Twitter at twitter.com/GYarmouthPolice.



