South Yarmouth residents can have their say on policing

Police will be visiting South Yarmouth over the next month for discussions with residents. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

South Yarmouth residents can attend an event where they can raise any issues they have with crime and policing in the area.

Pop-up engagement events will take place between 10am and 11am on King Street on Monday, April 25, St Peter's Road on Wednesday, May 3 and Marine Parade on Thursday, May 12.

Evening events will also be on King Street on Saturday, May 21 and Louise Close on Tuesday, May 31 from 5pm until 6pm.

The events will be hosted by South Yarmouth beat manager PC Dale Chusonis and is for people who live in the general vicinity.

Great Yarmouth Police have encouraged people to come and say hello, as well as discuss their local issues or concerns.

The pop-up sessions are part of many such events that have been or are being organised by police across the borough.

Officers are looking to engage more with people and listen to any concerns they have about their communities.

For details of other Great Yarmouth Police engagement events or to get crime prevention advice, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/GreatYarmouthPolice or Twitter at twitter.com/GYarmouthPolice.