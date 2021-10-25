Spiking in Great Yarmouth club last weekend

Published: 2:44 PM October 25, 2021 Updated: 2:51 PM October 25, 2021

Police are investigating after a person was reportedly spiked at a Great Yarmouth nightspot.

Police say detectives are currently investigating the incidents with enquiries ongoing, after five people were spiked across three Norwich venues on Friday and Saturday, October 22 and 23.

A further person reported being spiked at a King Street venue in the early hours of Sunday.

Chief Inspector Ed Brown, from Community Safety at Norfolk Police, said: “There has been an increase in people’s awareness of this type of incident in the past couple of weeks, and as a result we have seen an increase in reporting of spike related incidents.

"We are taking these reports extremely seriously and enquiries are ongoing.

“We understand this will cause concern and we are working with venues, as well as security staff, across the county to help keep people safe.

“We are expecting the night-time economy to be busier than usual this weekend with people celebrating Halloween and we will have officers patrolling key night-time areas to facilitate a safe place for people to go and enjoy themselves.

“However, it is important people are vigilant and look out for each other.

"If you think someone has been spiked, then you should let bar staff or a door supervisor know.

"Stay with the person you suspect has been spiked and seek medical help if their condition worsens.”

If you are with a friend who you think has been spiked police say you should:

- Stay with them and keep talking to them.

- Call an ambulance if their condition deteriorates.

- Don't let them go home alone or with someone you don't know or trust.

- Try and prevent them from drinking more alcohol.

- Urine and blood tests carried out in the first 24 to 72 hours are most likely to detect drug traces.

Symptoms of spiking include dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, memory loss, and feeling intoxicated despite the amount you've had to drink.

Groups from more than 50 organisations around the UK have joined a campaign calling for the boycott of nightclubs as a result of recent spiking cases, with the most local being Girls Night In - Norwich.