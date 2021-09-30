Morning police patrols at Great Yarmouth park

Published: 5:09 PM September 30, 2021

Norfolk Police have announced that officers will be conducting patrols near St George's Park after complaints of anti-social behaviour. - Credit: IAN BURT

Extra police patrols will be taking place near a park in Great Yarmouth over the coming weeks after reports of anti-social behaviour.

Great Yarmouth Police said in a tweet on Thursday that "due to recent complaints", there will be an increased presence near St George's Park and its neighbouring areas in the mornings.

Patrols will be made by members of the Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT).

Due to recent complaints, early mornings patrols were conducted in St George's Park and surrounding areas by Great Yarmouth SNT, officers engaging with the public.#PublicEngagement#PSPO

3427 SMITH pic.twitter.com/emSDUbgXVf — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) September 30, 2021

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “Officers are conducting patrols in the town over the coming weeks following concerns from residents about street drinking and anti-social behaviour.

"Officers will also be working with partner agencies to assist those with vulnerabilities and to support the local community.”