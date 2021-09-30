Morning police patrols at Great Yarmouth park
Published: 5:09 PM September 30, 2021
- Credit: IAN BURT
Extra police patrols will be taking place near a park in Great Yarmouth over the coming weeks after reports of anti-social behaviour.
Great Yarmouth Police said in a tweet on Thursday that "due to recent complaints", there will be an increased presence near St George's Park and its neighbouring areas in the mornings.
Patrols will be made by members of the Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT).
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “Officers are conducting patrols in the town over the coming weeks following concerns from residents about street drinking and anti-social behaviour.
"Officers will also be working with partner agencies to assist those with vulnerabilities and to support the local community.”