Stolen Great Yarmouth car found burnt out in north Norfolk town
Published: 1:55 PM December 22, 2021
- Credit: Google
A car stolen from an address in Great Yarmouth has been found burnt out in Stalham.
The white Nissan Qashqai was taken from the property in Great Yarmouth at 3.22am on Tuesday, December 14.
Later the same day, the car was seen parked in Stepping Stone Lane in Stalham at 5.45am where it was then set alight.
Police are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
Those with information should contact PC Sally Anderson at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 36/92584/21.
People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
