'I'm totally shocked' - metal railings stolen from Gorleston home
A Gorleston man had metal railings stolen from his driveway with the police looking for witnesses to the theft.
While Paul Duddell was at work on Wednesday, September 15 he received a call from his daughter saying that a man in a white van had knocked on his door at Magdalen Square..
After nobody answered, the unknown man took three black metal railings belonging to Mr Duddell and left about 10.55am.
Mr Duddell said: "I'm totally shocked that someone had the audacity to walk in my drive in the daytime and pinch my railings.
"They have no compassion, guilt or integrity.
"Whoever took them please do the honourable and decent thing and put them back where they belong."
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at around the time of the incident should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 148 of Wednesday, September 15.
