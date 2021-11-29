Suspect identified in seafront hate attack

Police appealed for witnesses to a hate crime involving a disabled woman on a mobility scooter in Great Yarmouth on the weekend of the Out There Festival. - Credit: Google maps

A suspect has been identified after a woman in a disability scooter was subjected to a hate crime and a man was pushed over.

Police issued a witness appeal following the incident in September in North Drive in Great Yarmouth.

At the time a spokesman described how the victims had begun to cross the road as a Ford Focus approached, causing the man and woman to stop crossing.

The driver of the car also stopped, stepped out of his vehicle and shouted abuse at the victims, before pushing the male victim in the chest, causing him to fall.

Another man was reported to have stepped out of the car and shouted abuse about disabled people.

Following the appeal the victims came forward and shared details of their ordeal which saw the man sustain a spinal injury, which may still require surgery.

The couple, from Hopton, say they are considering moving away from the area as they no longer feel safe.

Norfolk Police said in a statement a suspect had been identified and enquires were ongoing.