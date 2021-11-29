Suspect identified in seafront hate attack
- Credit: Google maps
A suspect has been identified after a woman in a disability scooter was subjected to a hate crime and a man was pushed over.
Police issued a witness appeal following the incident in September in North Drive in Great Yarmouth.
At the time a spokesman described how the victims had begun to cross the road as a Ford Focus approached, causing the man and woman to stop crossing.
The driver of the car also stopped, stepped out of his vehicle and shouted abuse at the victims, before pushing the male victim in the chest, causing him to fall.
Another man was reported to have stepped out of the car and shouted abuse about disabled people.
Following the appeal the victims came forward and shared details of their ordeal which saw the man sustain a spinal injury, which may still require surgery.
The couple, from Hopton, say they are considering moving away from the area as they no longer feel safe.
Norfolk Police said in a statement a suspect had been identified and enquires were ongoing.
Most Read
- 1 'The right thing to do' - Great Yarmouth people respond to new restrictions
- 2 'They make people smile': Mural painted on to town's purple parrot house
- 3 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
- 4 Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of girl released on bail
- 5 Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed
- 6 Christmas cheer despite Storm Arwen at Christmas market
- 7 'Nuisance calls can cost lives' - Police warning over ringing 999
- 8 Staffing issues prompts Yarmouth vaccine centre to cancel walk-ins
- 9 'Great to be back' - Big crowd at Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch on
- 10 Hospitality businesses braced for change after face mask announcement