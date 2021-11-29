News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Suspect identified in seafront hate attack

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 9:11 AM November 29, 2021
The junction of Euston Road and North Drive where a hate crime has been reported.

Police appealed for witnesses to a hate crime involving a disabled woman on a mobility scooter in Great Yarmouth on the weekend of the Out There Festival. - Credit: Google maps

A suspect has been identified after a woman in a disability scooter was subjected to a hate crime and a man was pushed over.

Police issued a witness appeal following the incident in September in North Drive in Great Yarmouth.

At the time a spokesman described how the victims had begun to cross the road as a Ford Focus approached, causing the man and woman to stop crossing.

The driver of the car also stopped, stepped out of his vehicle and shouted abuse at the victims, before pushing the male victim in the chest, causing him to fall.

Another man was reported to have stepped out of the car and shouted abuse about disabled people.

Following the appeal the victims came forward and shared details of their ordeal which saw the man sustain a spinal injury, which may still require surgery.

The couple, from Hopton, say they are considering moving away from the area as they no longer feel safe.

Norfolk Police said in a statement a suspect had been identified and enquires were ongoing.

Most Read

  1. 1 'The right thing to do' - Great Yarmouth people respond to new restrictions
  2. 2 'They make people smile': Mural painted on to town's purple parrot house
  3. 3 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
  1. 4 Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of girl released on bail
  2. 5 Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed
  3. 6 Christmas cheer despite Storm Arwen at Christmas market
  4. 7 'Nuisance calls can cost lives' - Police warning over ringing 999
  5. 8 Staffing issues prompts Yarmouth vaccine centre to cancel walk-ins
  6. 9 'Great to be back' - Big crowd at Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch on
  7. 10 Hospitality businesses braced for change after face mask announcement
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Concerned residents living in Great Yarmouth have been reassured they live in one of the safest area

Another market stall to close before £4.6m new build move

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Staff from The Smokehouse Bar and Grill won two award at the East of England Business Awards on Friday, November 19.

Ormesby restaurant wins best Norfolk restaurant at business awards

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Dashcam footage of a car dangerously overtaking on Acle Straight.

Video

Watch: Dashcam footage shows close shave on Acle Straight

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of what the new Marina Centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the bea

New operator revealed for town's £26m seafront leisure centre

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon