News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Greenhouse stolen in weekend raid on allotments

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:17 PM April 28, 2021   
Great Yarmouth Mercury Tar Works Road allotments

A greenhouse has been stolen from the allotments at Tar Works Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

A greenhouse has been stolen from an allotment on the coast.

The incident happened sometime between 4.30pm on Saturday (April 24) and 12pm on Sunday (April 25) in Great Yarmouth.

 Unknown suspect(s) removed the dismantled greenhouse from an allotment on Tar Works Road. Enquiries are ongoing.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information concerning it, to come forward. 

Anyone with information should contact PC Shane Carroll on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/27727/21. 

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Great Yarmouth charity shop closed after fire breaks out
  2. 2 Historic seafront hotels saved from closure in group buyout
  3. 3 Police reveal hundreds of offences involving e-scooters
  1. 4 Large-scale vaccination centre set to open in Great Yarmouth
  2. 5 'Be water aware' warning as boy seen swinging on rails of hire boat
  3. 6 Delivery driver who was threatened with knife made to wait for wages
  4. 7 Windows smashed and organ damaged in two church attacks
  5. 8 Rooms with a view: Seafront hotel unveils contemporary makeover
  6. 9 Missing woman's body found in car on coast
  7. 10 Family 'devastated' after bicycles stolen from garden
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David Cardoso with the envelope and cash.

Barber seeks sender of anonymous gift to say 'thank you'

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Belle Vue Inn Gorleston

Historic seaside pub reveals £60,000 B&B rooms

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Subway looks to be replacing Carphone Warehouse at Gapton Hall, Great Yarmouth

Third Subway looks set to open in town

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
John Sanders with a bruised right eye and a stitched wound

Teacher's safety calls after e-scooter hit and run

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon