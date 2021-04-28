Greenhouse stolen in weekend raid on allotments
Published: 2:17 PM April 28, 2021
A greenhouse has been stolen from an allotment on the coast.
The incident happened sometime between 4.30pm on Saturday (April 24) and 12pm on Sunday (April 25) in Great Yarmouth.
Unknown suspect(s) removed the dismantled greenhouse from an allotment on Tar Works Road. Enquiries are ongoing.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information concerning it, to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact PC Shane Carroll on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/27727/21.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
