Taxi driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after road rage dispute

A taxi driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after police were called to a road rage dispute on the A47 in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A taxi driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and had his taxi licence seized after police were called to a road rage incident on the A47.

Police attended the scene in Great Yarmouth at 6pm on Thursday, August 11.

Upon arrival, officers gathered details about the incident from both parties and due to suspicions of drug use, the driver of the taxi was subject to a drugs test.

Following a positive reading, the driver was taken to Great Yarmouth police station where further tests were completed.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A police spokesman said: "Only a court has the power to disqualify a driver from driving and until results have been obtained and a potential charge authorised for the driver, anyone arrested for this offence can continue to drive unless their licence is revoked by the DVLA.

"As a taxi driver, there is additional licencing and rules in place which the police assist with enforcing on behalf of the respective borough council.

"In the interest of public safety, police have utilised additional powers and seized the taxi plate from the rear of his vehicle to avoid this driver and vehicle being able to 'taxi' and have passed the information to the relevant council's licencing department who will subsequently look into the matter from a licencing perspective."