Teen arrested for possession of an offensive weapon after Yarmouth incident

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:47 PM October 25, 2022
A teen was arrested following an incident in Wolseley Road

A teen was arrested following an incident in Wolseley Road - Credit: Google

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and for being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Police were called to reports of an incident in Wolseley Road in Great Yarmouth on Monday, October 25.

Armed officers arrived on the scene at about 3.50pm.

A man in his late teens was later arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and for being in possession of offensive weapons.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning where he remains. 

