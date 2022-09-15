CCTV image released of man after teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A CCTV image of a man has been released after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a bus.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 7, at 8.40pm, between Great Yarmouth and Bradwell.

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have released the CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident should contact Great Yarmouth Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/61633/22.

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



