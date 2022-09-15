News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

CCTV image released of man after teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:29 AM September 15, 2022
Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A CCTV image of a man has been released after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a bus. 

The incident happened on Sunday, August 7, at 8.40pm, between Great Yarmouth and Bradwell.

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have released the CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. 

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident should contact Great Yarmouth Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/61633/22. 

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

One lane of Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth has been closed after the road surface was damaged

Norfolk Live News

Traffic chaos after Great Yarmouth bridge forced to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
HRH The Prince of Wales visiting Norfolks first community pub,the White Horse at Upton near Acle.P

The day a future king popped in to a Norfolk village's pub

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Emergency repair work has begun at Haven Bridge after the road surface became damaged and one lane was forced to close

Norfolk Live News

Emergency work begins to repair bridge's damaged road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A bird's eye view of SV Tenacious at Great Yarmouth's South Quay

Stunning night time drone shots showcase port's latest visitor

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon