Girl, 13, injured in hit-and-run outside village shop
Published: 3:23 PM December 3, 2020
- Credit: Google Maps
A driver failed to stop after hitting a teenage girl near a village shop.
The incident happened in Brundall on Wednesday (December 2) in The Street near the Co-op shop at around 7.30am.
The girl was struck as a small grey or silver car came out of Links Avenue.
She was taken to hospital with minor injuries to her ankle.
On Saturday (November 28) a man in his 70s was knocked off his bike by a van driver who failed to stop, also in The Street, at the junction with Highfield Avenue.
Police are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact PC Robert Haigh on 101 quoting crime reference NC-02122020-222.
You may also want to watch:
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Most Read
- 1 Vanishing village - Satellite images show incredible erosion at Winterton
- 2 Shocking dashcam footage shows man doing 129mph through village
- 3 Police cordon at cafe and beach ahead of demolition
- 4 9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households
- 5 A 'sad day for the village' as clifftop cafe is demolished
- 6 Farm shop expands after huge lockdown sales boom
- 7 Virtual Christmas light switch-on brings town 'out of darkness of Covid'
- 8 'One of the most generous people' - Family pays tribute to town 'legend'
- 9 Girl, 13, injured in hit-and-run outside village shop
- 10 Farms, former rail lines and old buildings set to be sold off by council