Girl, 13, injured in hit-and-run outside village shop

Published: 3:23 PM December 3, 2020

A driver failed to stop after hitting a teenage girl near a village shop.

The incident happened in Brundall on Wednesday (December 2) in The Street near the Co-op shop at around 7.30am.

The girl was struck as a small grey or silver car came out of Links Avenue.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries to her ankle.

On Saturday (November 28) a man in his 70s was knocked off his bike by a van driver who failed to stop, also in The Street, at the junction with Highfield Avenue.

Police are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact PC Robert Haigh on 101 quoting crime reference NC-02122020-222.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.