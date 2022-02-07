News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Teenage girl and boy arrested in connection with vehicle thefts

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:15 AM February 7, 2022
Sean Casey admitted assault two police officers.

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with thefts from vehicles. - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with thefts from vehicles in Martham.

The girl was arrested in Filby on Friday, February 4, on suspicion of five counts of theft and six counts of interfering with a motor vehicle. 

Enquiries led officers to arrest a 14-year-old boy on Saturday, February 5, in Cobholm in connection with the incidents. 

The arrests relate to incidents in Martham where 11 vehicles were targeted between January 22 and January 23.

Following the arrests, police can confirm stolen property has been recovered.  

Both suspects were questioned at Great Yarmouth police station and released on bail until Friday, March 4, while enquiries continue. 

