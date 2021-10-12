News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Teens arrested in connection with Yarmouth stabbing released on bail

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:59 PM October 12, 2021   
Stabbing St George's Park

Two teenagers who were arrested in connection with a stabbing in St George's Park, Great Yarmouth, have been released on bail. - Credit: Liz Coates

Two teenagers arrested in connection with a stabbing in a Great Yarmouth park have been released on police bail. 

Officers were called to St George's Park, off Trafalgar Road, at around 7.20pm on Sunday October 10 following reports a man had been attacked. 

The victim was with two other men in the park when they were approached by teenagers who demanded their bikes before attacking the victim.  

The suspects stole two bikes before leaving the scene. 

Stabbing St George's Park

The victim, aged 18, suffered serious head and back injuries and was taken to hospital. He is currently in a stable condition. 

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and enquiries led police to arrest two boys, aged 15 and 16, in nearby Crown Road and St Peters Road on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.  

They were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have now been released on police bail while enquiries continue. 

Stabbing in St George's Park Great Yarmouth

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting incident number 356 of 10 October 2021.  

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/. 


