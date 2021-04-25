Yarmouth flag flown at half mast after attack in twin town
- Credit: Michel Euler
Great Yarmouth's borough flag was flown at half-mast in tribute to a woman who was killed in its twin town in France.
The attack occurred outside a police station in Rambouillet, on the outskirts of Paris, on Friday, April 23 at roughly 2.20pm (12.20pm GMT).
The victim was an administrative officer for the French police.
French officials are treating the killing as a possible terror attack. A suspect was shot dead by police during the attack.
The town has been twinned with Great Yarmouth since 1956, making it the second longest twinning link in the country.
John Stephens, chairman of the Great Yarmouth Twinning Association, said: "We stand in solidarity with our friends in Rambouillet.
"We have made friends and kinship. We feel the pain the same way people in the town do."
Most Read
- 1 'Can see how happy they are' - families flock to Yarmouth seafront favourite
- 2 Arsonist banned from going to Great Yarmouth after shopping centre fire
- 3 YouTuber with 24,000 subscribers celebrates first year of channel
- 4 Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital
- 5 Teacher's safety calls after e-scooter hit and run
- 6 Work on village hall completed after £50,000 revamp
- 7 Historic seaside pub reveals £60,000 B&B rooms
- 8 Barber seeks sender of anonymous gift to say 'thank you'
- 9 Helicopter rides and Polo tickets: Who has been donating to Norfolk MPs?
- 10 Army captain from Norfolk accused of £99,000 fraud
Mr Stephens said the people of Rambouillet were "welcoming and hospitable".
In an act of solidarity, the borough flag was flown at half mast outside the town hall on Saturday.