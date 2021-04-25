News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Yarmouth flag flown at half mast after attack in twin town

James Weeds

Published: 1:11 PM April 25, 2021   
Police officers gather next to the Police station in Rambouillet.

Police officers gather next to the Police station in Rambouillet. - Credit: Michel Euler

Great Yarmouth's borough flag was flown at half-mast in tribute to a woman who was killed in its twin town in France. 

The attack occurred outside a police station in Rambouillet, on the outskirts of Paris, on Friday, April 23 at roughly 2.20pm (12.20pm GMT).

The victim was an administrative officer for the French police.

French officials are treating the killing as a possible terror attack. A suspect was shot dead by police during the attack.

The town has been twinned with Great Yarmouth since 1956, making it the second longest twinning link in the country.

John Stephens, chairman of the Great Yarmouth Twinning Association, said: "We stand in solidarity with our friends in Rambouillet.

"We have made friends and kinship. We feel the pain the same way people in the town do."

Mr Stephens said the people of Rambouillet were "welcoming and hospitable".

In an act of solidarity, the borough flag was flown at half mast outside the town hall on Saturday.

