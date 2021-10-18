News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Third teenager arrested over Yarmouth park stabbing

Liz Coates

Published: 12:42 PM October 18, 2021   
Stabbing St George's Park Great Yarmouth

A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Liz Coates

A third teenager has been arrested after a man was stabbed during a pedal bike robbery in a town park.

Officers were called to St George’s Park in Great Yarmouth, shortly before 7.20pm on Sunday, October 10, following reports a man had been attacked. 

The 18-year-old victim was with two other men in the park when they were approached by teenagers who attacked him then stole two bikes.

Stabbing in St George's Park Great Yarmouth

A third teenager has now been arrested in connection with the incident in St Georges Park, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

He was taken to hospital with serious head and back injuries, but has since been discharged.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and enquiries led police to arrest two boys, aged 15 and 16, in nearby Crown Road and St Peters Road.

They have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A third boy, aged 17, was arrested on Thursday October 14 and has also since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident, however it is believed those involved are known to each other.

Anyone with information should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/75308/21.

