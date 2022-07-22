Three people arrested after man stabbed in Great Yarmouth

Police at the scene of the incident in Princes Road, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

Three people have been arrested after a man was stabbed following an incident in Great Yarmouth.

Officers were called to the town's Princes Road after 1pm on Friday (July 22) following reports of an assault.

On arrival, officers found a man with a stab wound to his stomach.

He was taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A police cordon in place following the stabbing in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to the scene.

Two men and one woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and police confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this stage.

People with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident 219 of July 22, 2022.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.