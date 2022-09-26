Three people arrested following Great Yarmouth burglaries

Three people, including a 13-year-old, have been arrested for burglary in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Three people have been arrested in connection with a spate of burglaries in Great Yarmouth.

Two men in their 40s have been charged with burglary offences, and one teenager has been released on bail after the incidents this week.

On September 21, Lee Trench, 41, was charged with one count of burglary, and three days later, Paul Bateman, 43, was charged with one count of burglary and one other count of attempted domestic burglary.

A 13-year-old person was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary other than dwelling and is currently on bail.

Superintendent Nathan Clark has urged people to remain vigilant, following reports of an increase in burglaries in the Central and Nelson Wards. The supt has also encouraged people with information to come forward.

If you have witnessed a crime, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.