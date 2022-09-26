News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Three people arrested following Great Yarmouth burglaries

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 4:11 PM September 26, 2022
Since the start of January, 23 Mercedes Sprinter vans have been stolen in the Great Yarmouth, Broadl

Three people, including a 13-year-old, have been arrested for burglary in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Three people have been arrested in connection with a spate of burglaries in Great Yarmouth.

Two men in their 40s have been charged with burglary offences, and one teenager has been released on bail after the incidents this week.

On September 21, Lee Trench, 41, was charged with one count of burglary, and three days later, Paul Bateman, 43, was charged with one count of burglary and one other count of attempted domestic burglary.

A 13-year-old person was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary other than dwelling and is currently on bail.

Superintendent Nathan Clark has urged people to remain vigilant, following reports of an increase in burglaries in the Central and Nelson Wards. The supt has also encouraged people with information to come forward.

If you have witnessed a crime, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Shaun Kennett behind the counter of his store

Butcher prepares to hang up cleaver for final time after 40 years in town

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Belle Aire Holiday Park  is hosting a ska and reggae weekend

Holiday park taken over by owners who ran Golden Mile seafront museum

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth Minster.

Man arrested at memorial service for the Queen

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Steve Gilmour with wife Hannah Colby

Father married weeks before death after eye exam found brain tumour

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon