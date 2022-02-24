Teen threatened with knife during Gorleston robbery
- Credit: Archant
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a robbery which saw another teen threatened with a knife.
It follows an incident on Magnolia Green off Shrublands Way, in Gorleston, between 9pm and 9.20pm on Tuesday, February 22.
The victim became involved in a disagreement with another youth, who was armed with a weapon.
He was threatened and his mobile phone and coat were stolen.
Police believe the victim and suspects are known to each other.
A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy from Gorleston were arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
They have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Most Read
- 1 Great Yarmouth chip stall legend bows out after 120 years
- 2 Norfolk Haven worker impresses as Michael Bublé on new ITV show
- 3 WATCH: Icicle the cat reunited with grateful owner after river rescue drama
- 4 Precautionary works to Great Yarmouth town centre shop front
- 5 Seaside church transformed into 'big white box'
- 6 Bid to spare threatened trees on coastal housing estate
- 7 Barista Buoy fans rally to support clifftop planning bid
- 8 'Amazing response' as new three-acre dog walking field opens
- 9 Lightsticks and flashmobs as 90's party vibe hits the streets
- 10 Broken-down vehicle causing 90 minute delays on Acle Straight
Police are asking any witnesses to the robbery or anyone with information to contact Sgt Steven Lee at Gorleston Police Station on 101, quoting investigation number 36/13945/22.
Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.