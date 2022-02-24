Teen threatened with knife during Gorleston robbery

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Gorleston. - Credit: Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a robbery which saw another teen threatened with a knife.

It follows an incident on Magnolia Green off Shrublands Way, in Gorleston, between 9pm and 9.20pm on Tuesday, February 22.

The victim became involved in a disagreement with another youth, who was armed with a weapon.

He was threatened and his mobile phone and coat were stolen.

Police believe the victim and suspects are known to each other.

A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy from Gorleston were arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Police are asking any witnesses to the robbery or anyone with information to contact Sgt Steven Lee at Gorleston Police Station on 101, quoting investigation number 36/13945/22.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

