Two charged after vigil for teen who died in motorbike crash

Published: 10:10 AM March 26, 2021 Updated: 10:32 AM March 26, 2021

Two people have been charged with breaching Covid restrictions after taking part in a seafront vigil for a teen who died in a motorcycle crash.

More than 100 people gathered along Great Yarmouth seafront on March 6 as part of a memorial to 17-year-old Domantas Baksaitis, known as Domas, who died after crashing a motorbike into a lamppost on North Drive on March 2.

Chase Staff, of Ormesby Road, Caister, has been charged with threatening behaviour and breaching the Health Protection Regulations by taking part in a gathering on North Drive, Great Yarmouth, on March 6.

Domantas Baksaitis, who died after the motorbike he was riding collided with a lamp post - Credit: Submitted

The 31-year-old has been bailed to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 31.

Johnny Ogglesby, 21, of Birch Way, Great Yarmouth, has also been charged with breaching the regulations by attending the gathering, and was also bailed until his court appearance on March 31.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police also confirmed a 19-year-old man was questioned voluntarily in relation to offences of obstructing police and breaching Covid regulations, although no charges have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Hundreds showed up to pay their respects to Domas at the weekend - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A fourth man, aged 20, was also arrested on suspicion of organising the gathering of more than 30 people.

He was questioned by police and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Two other men have been given fixed penalty notices for breaching Covid rules.

At the time, officers confirmed the levels of sound emitting from the scene, plus the number of attendees, meant the event met the criteria to be considered a rave, and was broken up by officers using rave legislation.

A friend of Domas who was at the scene said it was not an unlawful music event, but a socially-distanced memorial to their "great" friend, with his favourite songs being played as more than 100 lanterns were released.

Dozens of tributes had been left at the scene of the crash, including a signed banner saying 'Forever in our hearts'.

Emergency services had been called to North Drive at 3am on March 2 after the red Suzuki motorcycle collided with a lamppost.