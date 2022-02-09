Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man's death in Great Yarmouth

Updated

The street in Trinity Place, Great Yarmouth, after a man was found dead in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 40s was found dead in a house in Great Yarmouth.

Officers were called to a property in Trinity Place just before 8.45am on Wednesday, February 9, after a man was found unresponsive.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

By 5 30pm the only police presence in the narrow street was a uniformed officer in an unmarked car.

Neighbours were reluctant to talk about what had happened or said they had no knowledge of the incident.

And in the Recruit pub, by the top of the road on the junction of Friars Lane, no one appeared to be talking about the death.

One resident of the street, which is by part of the town's Medieval wall, said she thought a man and woman lived at the address and that they might have gone away as Christmas decorations still appeared to be up.

She had also seen an ambulance by the property.

Another resident, a woman in her 80s who lives around a bend in the road, said she had seen one marked police car during the day but had no idea why it was stationed in Trinity Place.

She was stunned to hear of the man's death.

She added: "I wondered what it was doing there as I had no idea what had happened.

"Nothing like this has ever happened here. It is normally quiet here. It is quite a shock.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Thursday, February 10, to establish the cause of death.

Both men are being questioned at Great Yarmouth police station.

in a statement issued at 4.52pm by Norfolk police said: "Police are investigating after an unexplained death at a property in Great Yarmouth this morning.

"Officers were called to an address in Trinity Place at 8.43am following reports a man in his 40s had been found unresponsive.

"Two men, also in their 40s, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

"Both men are currently being questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

"Officers are on scene and a cordon is currently in place at the address. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information should contact Great Yarmouth CID at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number CAD 60 of February 9.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.