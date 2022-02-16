News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Two men charged in connection with Spar burglary

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:32 PM February 16, 2022
Spar North Road Ormesby targeted by armed burglars

Two men have been charged in connection with a burglary at the Spar store in North Road, Ormesby. - Credit: Liz Coates

Two men have been charged in connection with an overnight burglary at a convenience store in Ormesby, near Great Yarmouth.

Officers were called to the Spar shop on North Road at 3.40am on Tuesday, February 15, following reports that two men had forced entry into the store stealing alcohol and cigarettes.

On the same day, two men, both in their 30s, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Carl Pammen, aged 37 and of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary, criminal damage, and common assault.

Matthew Goddard, aged 34 and also of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary, criminal damage, and assault (actual bodily harm).

Both have been remanded in custody.

