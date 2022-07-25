Two men charged in connection with stabbing in Great Yarmouth

Police at the scene of the incident in Princes Road, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

Two men have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Great Yarmouth.

Celestino Rafael Seabra Pinto, 50, and Carlos De Sa Seabra, 21, have both been charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Officers were called to the town's Princes Road after 1pm on Friday, July 22, following reports of an assault.

On arrival, officers found a man with a stab wound to his stomach.

Pinto, of Princes Road, Great Yarmouth and De Sa Seabra, of Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth, have been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, July 25.