Two men charged in connection with fraud after credit cards found in car

Two men have been charged in connection with fraud and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

Two men have been charged in connection with fraud after police found credit cards and mail in a car.

Selvis Sali, 48, of St James Road, Northampton and Elvis Mustafa, 38, of no fixed address, were charged with fraud following the incident in Great Yarmouth on March 15.

Police stopped a car that was travelling along Hall Quay in the town, just before midday, following intelligence reports.

After conducting a search of the vehicle, officers found a number of credit cards and letters addressed to different people, along with tools used to steal letters from outdoor personal mailboxes.

The men were arrested at the scene and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Station for questioning.

Both appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 17. They were remanded to appear at Norwich Crown Court next month.

All victims have been identified and contacted.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.