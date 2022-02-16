Armed police called after man threatened with knife during robbery

A man was threatened with a knife during during a robbery in Gorleston. - Credit: PA

A man was threatened with a knife during during a robbery in Gorleston yesterday.

Police were called at 6.10pm on Tuesday, February 15, following reports of a robbery in Cambridge Way.

The victim left the scene in the direction of Brasenose Avenue and police, including armed officers, attended the scene and conducted a search of the area.

Officers arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of robbery and possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

A second man aged in his late teens was also arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and theft.

The two men have been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning by detectives.

