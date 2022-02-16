News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Armed police called after man threatened with knife during robbery

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:01 PM February 16, 2022
A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

A man was threatened with a knife during during a robbery in Gorleston. - Credit: PA

A man was threatened with a knife during during a robbery in Gorleston yesterday.

Police were called at 6.10pm on Tuesday, February 15, following reports of a robbery in Cambridge Way.  

The victim left the scene in the direction of Brasenose Avenue and police, including armed officers, attended the scene and conducted a search of the area.  

Officers arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of robbery and possession with intent to supply controlled drugs. 

A second man aged in his late teens was also arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and theft.  

The two men have been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning by detectives.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.  

Gorleston News

Don't Miss

The street in Trinity Place, Great Yarmouth, after a man was found dead in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man's death in Great Yarmouth

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Fupburger has now opened at The Tramway pub on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston.

Norwich-based burger firm opens third location at seaside pub

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth

Man found dead on Great Yarmouth beach named

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Courtyard is re-opening after its previous owners had to step away from the business.

Tucked away Courtyard re-opening with new owners

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon