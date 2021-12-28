News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Man charged after boat incident which saw two officers injured

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:41 PM December 28, 2021
A man caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to an immaculate Mercedes and a van following an an

Tom Smith has been charged with two counts of assaulting emergency service staff (two police officers) and one count of criminal damage - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged after an incident which saw coastguard staff threatened and two police officers injured.

Tom Smith, 36, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of assaulting emergency service staff (two police officers) and one count of criminal damage.

It comes after an incident at 1am on Monday, December 27, when officers were called to a boat mooring in Station Road, Cantley.

A man was reported as being abusive and threatening towards coastguard staff and a lifeboat crew after the boat ran aground. The man left the scene on the boat.

When officers caught up with him, the man made further threats before continuing along the River Yare.

A fire extinguisher was discharged on the boat. Two officers were injured - one sustained a minor head injury and the other received cuts to his hands.

Officers deployed a taser to "resolve the situation effectively and safely", police said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Reunited! Rescue dog Juno found by drone after a week missing
  2. 2 Search for missing Great Yarmouth man, 46
  3. 3 A47 closed after crash leads to 'substantial oil spillage'
  1. 4 Police officers injured during seven-hour Broads cruiser rescue operation
  2. 5 Dozens enjoy pub's Christmas Day karaoke party
  3. 6 Road reopens after A47 crash which saw motorhome fall into ditch
  4. 7 Out with the old! The changing face of Gorleston's prestigious Marine Parade
  5. 8 A47 dualling deadline date is revealed
  6. 9 Masterplan for 5,200 homes adopted
  7. 10 Covid rates in Norfolk hit record high, figures show

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and then charged.

Smith was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 28.

Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mel and Jimmy Wilson.

End of an era - farewell to two Great Yarmouth market stalls

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The Nelson Hotel on Great Yarmouth seafront has been sold after being on the market for nearly two years.

Great Yarmouth landmark hotel has been sold

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Mark Everard, a founding director of Ovamill, has been described as "kind and generous" by those who knew him

Obituary

Obituary: Norfolk businessman dies from cancer, aged 59

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Green recycling bins awaiting collection Picture: Chris Bishop

New company formed to collect bins and clean streets

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon