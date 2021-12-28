Man charged after boat incident which saw two officers injured
- Credit: Archant
A man has been charged after an incident which saw coastguard staff threatened and two police officers injured.
Tom Smith, 36, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of assaulting emergency service staff (two police officers) and one count of criminal damage.
It comes after an incident at 1am on Monday, December 27, when officers were called to a boat mooring in Station Road, Cantley.
A man was reported as being abusive and threatening towards coastguard staff and a lifeboat crew after the boat ran aground. The man left the scene on the boat.
When officers caught up with him, the man made further threats before continuing along the River Yare.
A fire extinguisher was discharged on the boat. Two officers were injured - one sustained a minor head injury and the other received cuts to his hands.
Officers deployed a taser to "resolve the situation effectively and safely", police said.
The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and then charged.
Smith was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 28.