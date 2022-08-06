News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Death remains 'unexplained' after body part washed up on beach

Liz Coates

Published: 9:41 AM August 6, 2022
A body part belonging to Colin Wood, 53, was found on a beach in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have confirmed the death of a man whose body part was washed up in Great Yarmouth remains unexplained three months on.

Officers were called to the beach near Wellington Pier in the early hours of Wednesday, May 4, after a fisherman reported finding a body part on the shoreline.

Following a Home Office post-mortem examination and DNA tests, and pending formal coroner proceedings, police provisionally identified the body part as belonging to 53-year-old Colin Wood.

Police have released CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Great Yarmouth man Colin Wood

Police have released CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Great Yarmouth man Colin Wood - Credit: Norfolk police

CCTV images were later shared by the force showing his last known movements at St Nicholas Convenience Store in Great Yarmouth at 5pm on Saturday, April 30.

It also emerged he had been released from prison earlier this year and that his body part had only been in the water "a number of days".

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the investigation was ongoing and that his death was still being treated as "unexplained".

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting incident reference number 34/27025/22 or via the Norfolk Police website.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website.

