Five shops in historic lane targeted in vandalism spree

Liz Coates

Published: 3:30 PM October 10, 2022
Vandalism spree in Market Row Great Yarmouth

Market Row Kitchen was among those to suffer at the hands of vandals who attacked a string of businesses in the early hours of Saturday, October 8, but was open as usual on Monday. - Credit: Liz Coates

An investigation has been launched after five shops were targeted by vandals.

Windows and doors were reportedly smashed and buildings defaced with graffiti in the early hours of Saturday, October 8, in Great Yarmouth's Market Row.

At Market Row Kitchen, where a door is still boarded up, they said the chef who was always in early had chased the attackers away and that there seemed to be "no rhyme or reason" for their actions.

Vandals target shops in Market Row Great Yarmouth

Market Row is an historic shopping lane radiating off the Market Place in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

Although not all the shops in the historic thoroughfare were open at around lunchtime on Monday, some, including Unique Gifts, showed obvious signs of damage.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers were called to Market Row shortly after 7am following reports of multiple incidents of criminal damage.

Vandalism spree in Market Row Great Yarmouth

Five businesses in Market Row have been attacked by vandals. - Credit: Liz Coates

They said: "The incidents occurred around 5am on Saturday October 8 when five business premises were damaged.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing".

Vandals attack businesses in Great Yarmouth

Unique Gifts in Market Row, Great Yarmouth, was among businesses to suffer at the hands of vandals. - Credit: Liz Coates

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/78028/22 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

