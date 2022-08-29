Vandal attack costs Great Yarmouth sports club £15,000

Broadland Rugby's second team had to relocate for their home games last season as the goal posts were attacked by vandals. - Credit: Submitted

A Great Yarmouth sports club says it has paid more than £15,000 on repairs following a two-and-a-half year problem with vandalism.

Damage to a disabled access ramp, smashed windows and broken roof tiles have forced volunteers from Broadland Rugby Club to take matters into their own hands as they continue to carry out expensive repairs on a weekly basis.

The clubhouse manager of Broadland Rugby Club, based on Cobholm Playing Field, said the vandalism has been occurring at the grounds since the first lockdown.

"It's just getting ridiculous," said Lee Raven, the clubhouse manager.

"We've had sightings of kids between the ages of about 15 and 18 hanging around. Some of them were on mopeds.

"We just think when Covid started, the kids were bored and had nothing to do. So they started trashing the place."

Mr Raven said that since March 2020, the clubhouse roof has been damaged by stone-throwing, with some tiles being so badly broken mould is growing inside the building.

"As well as that, doors are getting kicked in, toilets are being vandalised, and the railings to the wheelchair ramp had been damaged beyond use," Mr Raven said.

"Pregnancy tests and used condoms are left everywhere - which is disgusting for us to pick up.

"Sometimes, there has even been human faeces near the bench.

"Bottles are constantly getting smashed around the building and the car park causing a risk for children and dogs.

"We're volunteers and it's just a pain to have to go to such lengths just to make the place look presentable."

Mr Raven also said he was concerned as the club's defibrillator box had been smashed and left empty. The back garage had also been broken into and some of the equipment had been set on fire.

Last season, the second team had to relocate their home games due to damage to one of the goalposts, Mr Raven said.

"We've reported it to the authorities and nothing really has been done," Mr Raven said.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Constabulary said: "The latest investigation has been closed after all lines of enquiry were exhausted.

"Should further information come forward this would be reviewed."

Mr Raven said he felt frustrated by the response.

"It seems as if you are not a football team, then nobody cares," he said.