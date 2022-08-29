News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Vandal attack costs Great Yarmouth sports club £15,000

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 6:00 AM August 29, 2022
Broken rugby goal post.

Broadland Rugby's second team had to relocate for their home games last season as the goal posts were attacked by vandals. - Credit: Submitted

A Great Yarmouth sports club says it has paid more than £15,000 on repairs following a two-and-a-half year problem with vandalism.

Damage to a disabled access ramp, smashed windows and broken roof tiles have forced volunteers from Broadland Rugby Club to take matters into their own hands as they continue to carry out expensive repairs on a weekly basis.

Broken bin

Broken bins and litter on the playing field by Broadland Rugby Club. - Credit: Submitted

The clubhouse manager of Broadland Rugby Club, based on Cobholm Playing Field, said the vandalism has been occurring at the grounds since the first lockdown.

"It's just getting ridiculous," said Lee Raven, the clubhouse manager.

"We've had sightings of kids between the ages of about 15 and 18 hanging around. Some of them were on mopeds.

"We just think when Covid started, the kids were bored and had nothing to do. So they started trashing the place."

Broadland Rugby Club clubhouse manager, Lee Raven.

Broadland Rugby Club clubhouse manager, Lee Raven. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Raven said that since March 2020, the clubhouse roof has been damaged by stone-throwing, with some tiles being so badly broken mould is growing inside the building.

"As well as that, doors are getting kicked in, toilets are being vandalised, and the railings to the wheelchair ramp had been damaged beyond use," Mr Raven said.

Broken wheelchair access ramp railing.

The railings to the wheelchair access ramp were so damaged, they couldn't be used. Broadland Rugby Club member Harry Miller fixed the railings out of his own pocket. - Credit: Submitted

"Pregnancy tests and used condoms are left everywhere - which is disgusting for us to pick up.

"Sometimes, there has even been human faeces near the bench.

Most Read

  1. 1 Where you can see the East Coast Truckers Convoy on Sunday
  2. 2 Only Fools and Horses stars' jolly boys outing in Great Yarmouth
  3. 3 A day in the life of South Yarmouth's policeman
  1. 4 Caister Lifeboat crew receive standing ovation at Great Yarmouth show
  2. 5 Crowds turn out for return of 'phenomenal' truck convoy
  3. 6 When will bins be collected after August bank holiday?
  4. 7 'A song for dad': Scratby woman's tribute to late father
  5. 8 Great Yarmouth hotel fire was suspected arson incident
  6. 9 Only Fools stars coming to Great Yarmouth this weekend
  7. 10 Cars targeted by thief operating in early hours in Norfolk village

"Bottles are constantly getting smashed around the building and the car park causing a risk for children and dogs.

"We're volunteers and it's just a pain to have to go to such lengths just to make the place look presentable."

Mr Raven also said he was concerned as the club's defibrillator box had been smashed and left empty. The back garage had also been broken into and some of the equipment had been set on fire.

Last season, the second team had to relocate their home games due to damage to one of the goalposts, Mr Raven said.

Broken roof slates.

The roof slates on Broadland Rugby's clubhouse have been so damaged mould is growing inside the building. - Credit: Submitted

"We've reported it to the authorities and nothing really has been done," Mr Raven said.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Constabulary said: "The latest investigation has been closed after all lines of enquiry were exhausted.

"Should further information come forward this would be reviewed."

Mr Raven said he felt frustrated by the response.

"It seems as if you are not a football team, then nobody cares," he said.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Two vans crashed on the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Live News

Horse killed and woman left with life-threatening injuries after A47 crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
JW_04_starhotel_yarmouth_aug22

Norfolk Live News

Crews battle blaze at boarded-up hotel in Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
GORLESTON, NORFOLK, UK SUMMER AUGUST 2016 Picture: James Bass

What are your thoughts on Gorleston seafront's masterplan?

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Owners Chris Carr, left, and Ian Hacon, at Zaks at Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth, which was the

Food and Drink

Norfolk burger chain Zaks is back in Great Yarmouth

Stacia Briggs

Author Picture Icon