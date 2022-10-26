Warning issued after spate of outbuilding burglaries
- Credit: Mike Page/PA
Police have warned people to be vigilant after a spate of outbuilding burglaries in villages near Gorleston.
Three properties have been targeted this week in Hopton and Browston.
A red quad bike was stolen from a stable in Browston Lane, Browston, at some point between 6pm on October 23 and 8.30am on October 24.
In Lowestoft Road, Hopton, two thieves forced access to three outbuildings and stole power tools, a till and horse-riding clothes at about 12.30am on October 24.
A barn and storage unit in Jay Lane, Hopton, was also broken into sometime between 10.30pm on October 24 and 6.45am on October 25 but nothing was stolen.
Officers are investigating whether these crimes are linked and are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw suspicious activity during these times.
Detective Inspector Matt Jenkins said: “With nights drawing in there are more opportunities for criminals to strike during hours of darkness. Please ensure outbuildings are secure and well-lit, alarms are activated and items are secured with locks or chains if possible.”
How to protect against burglaries
Norfolk Constabulary has issued the following advice:
- Try to note down the car registration number of any suspicious vehicle, if it’s safe to do so, and report it to us.
- If possible, remove all GPS kit from machines when not in use, especially if the machinery is left out overnight.
- Review security at your outbuildings, as well as any building where equipment is serviced. Always keep outbuildings locked and secure.
- Record the serial numbers of your equipment and take a photo of the serial number and keep it safe.
- Security mark all your kit, possibly with a UV marker or permanent black marker, with the name of your location and postcode – make it as visible as possible - to make it unattractive to a potential thief.