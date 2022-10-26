Warning issued after spate of outbuilding burglaries

A warning has been issued by Norfolk Police after a spate of burglaries in villages near Gorleston - Credit: Mike Page/PA

Police have warned people to be vigilant after a spate of outbuilding burglaries in villages near Gorleston.

Three properties have been targeted this week in Hopton and Browston.

A red quad bike was stolen from a stable in Browston Lane, Browston, at some point between 6pm on October 23 and 8.30am on October 24.

In Lowestoft Road, Hopton, two thieves forced access to three outbuildings and stole power tools, a till and horse-riding clothes at about 12.30am on October 24.

A barn and storage unit in Jay Lane, Hopton, was also broken into sometime between 10.30pm on October 24 and 6.45am on October 25 but nothing was stolen.

Officers are investigating whether these crimes are linked and are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw suspicious activity during these times.

Detective Inspector Matt Jenkins said: “With nights drawing in there are more opportunities for criminals to strike during hours of darkness. Please ensure outbuildings are secure and well-lit, alarms are activated and items are secured with locks or chains if possible.”

How to protect against burglaries

Norfolk Constabulary has issued the following advice: