Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Boat canopies slashed in Broads incident

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:42 PM February 1, 2021   
Somerton Staithe

Somerton Staithe, in West Somerton, where the canopies of two boats were slashed between January 27 and 29. - Credit: Google Maps

The canopies of two boats moored in a village in the Broads have been slashed.

Norfolk Police said the vessels were at Somerton Staithe, on Staithe Road in West Somerton, when they were damaged sometime between 2.30pm last Wednesday (January 27) and 1.30pm on Friday (January 29).

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact the Op Solve Team on 101 quoting reference numbers 36/6441/21 and 36/6465/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. 

