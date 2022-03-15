News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Woman found dead in seaside caravan

Liz Coates

Published: 7:36 PM March 15, 2022
Updated: 7:40 PM March 15, 2022
Woman found dead in caravan in Scratby

Police said they were called to Rottenstone Lane in Scratby where a woman was found dead in a caravan. Her death is said to be unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious. - Credit: Google Maps

The body of a woman has been found in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth.

Emergency services were called to a caravan off Rottenstone Lane shortly after 2.38pm on Monday, March 15 after police received a report of concern for the safety of a woman at the property.

Officers attended and the body of a woman, believed to be aged in her 60s, was recovered.

People in the area reported a large emergency services' presence.

Police said in a statement her death was being treated as unexplained, but wasn't believed to be suspicious.

A postmortem examination will be held in due course.

