Woman found dead in seaside caravan
Published: 7:36 PM March 15, 2022
Updated: 7:40 PM March 15, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
The body of a woman has been found in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth.
Emergency services were called to a caravan off Rottenstone Lane shortly after 2.38pm on Monday, March 15 after police received a report of concern for the safety of a woman at the property.
Officers attended and the body of a woman, believed to be aged in her 60s, was recovered.
People in the area reported a large emergency services' presence.
Police said in a statement her death was being treated as unexplained, but wasn't believed to be suspicious.
A postmortem examination will be held in due course.