Woman 'sprayed in face' with substance during altercation

A woman was treated for minor facial injuries after an altercation in Mill Road, Cobholm.

A woman was treated in hospital after having a substance sprayed in her face by another woman in the street.

The victim received medical treatment at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for "minor facial injuries" following the incident in Cobholm, Great Yarmouth, just before 6.45pm on Friday (November 19).

Police said officers attended after receiving a report of an altercation in Mill Road.

A statement said: "During the altercation, a woman was assaulted and a bottle of liquid – believed to be an alkaline substance – was sprayed in her face.

"She suffered minor facial injuries and received medical treatment at the James Paget Hospital."

Meanwhile, in another incident which officers believe was connected, the windows of a property in Coronation Road were damaged and a corrosive substance thrown over a Range Rover.

A woman aged in her 30s was arrested in connection with both incidents and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

She has been released on police bail to appear at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre on December 15.

The parties involved in the altercation are believed to be known to each other.

East of England Ambulance Service said it responded after receiving a call from a private address.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it sent two appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston along with an environmental protection unit from Sprowston to assist the ambulance service on Mill Road.