Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Death of man whose body part washed up on beach remains 'unexplained'

Liz Coates

Published: 11:06 AM October 30, 2022
GP_COLINWOOD_YARMOUTH_MAY22

A body part belonging to Colin Wood, 53, was found on a beach in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk Police

Nearly six months after a man's body part washed up on a beach in Great Yarmouth officers are continuing to search for answers.

Police have issued an update regarding the death of Colin Wood, 53, who was identified from the remains by DNA held by the force.

They have said the investigations are continuing and that his death remains "unexplained" after almost half a year.

Norfolk Police said officers were called to an area near Wellington Pier during the early hours of Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Police have released CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Great Yarmouth man Colin Wood

Police have released CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Great Yarmouth man Colin Wood - Credit: Norfolk police

They also said they believed the body part "had only been in the water a number of days".

He had been released from prison earlier in the year and had not been reported missing.

CCTV images showing the last known sighting of Mr Wood at St Nicholas Convenience Store in Great Yarmouth at 5pm on Saturday, April 30, were released in the hope they would jog someone's memory.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting 34/27025/22, visit the Norfolk Police website, or contact Crimestoppers  anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website.

