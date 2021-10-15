Police appeal after motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in crash
- Credit: Google
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a crash in Great Yarmouth.
Police were called to the A149 on October 14, at 5.15pm to reports of a crash.
The collision at the junction of Caister Road and Barnard Crescent involved an orange Toyota car and a white Suzuki motorbike.
The rider of the motorbike was removed to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.
Two fire crews made the scene safe.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of either vehicle to come forward.
Those with information should contact PC Mike Stolworthy in the Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident 310 of October 14.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.
Most Read
- 1 Thrilling Fire on the Water show to light up Yarmouth
- 2 Woman suffers fatal heart attack in ambulance outside Paget
- 3 One person left with serious injuries after Yarmouth crash
- 4 'How can they do this to mum' - Anger as 87-year-old dumped at care home
- 5 Meet the Yarmouth firm on tonight's Grand Designs
- 6 Councillors in coastal village vow to fight 665 homes bid
- 7 Road shuts in Great Yarmouth after crash involving two cars
- 8 Hope steps seen in Danny Boyle's Yesterday will get much-needed repairs
- 9 Fourteen green spaces in Norfolk named among best in UK
- 10 Youths seen climbing on top of Poundstretcher