Police appeal after motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in crash

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:42 PM October 15, 2021   
The junction between Caister Road and Bernard Crescent in Great Yarmouth

The junction between Caister Road and Bernard Crescent in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a crash in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to the A149 on October 14, at 5.15pm to reports of a crash.

The collision at the junction of Caister Road and Barnard Crescent involved an orange Toyota car and a white Suzuki motorbike.

The rider of the motorbike was removed to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

Two fire crews made the scene safe.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of either vehicle to come forward.

Those with information should contact PC Mike Stolworthy in the Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident 310 of October 14.

