Police close investigation into alleged seafront gun hoax

Liz Coates

Published: 3:25 PM November 20, 2021
A busy Yarmouth seafront on Good Friday.PHOTO: Nick Butcher

False reports of a man with a gun sparked alarm on Great Yarmouth's Marine Parade in June 2021. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A man in his 30s arrested for wasting police time amid reports of a man with a gun on Great Yarmouth's seafront will face no further action.

Police were called at 6.53pm on Wednesday (June 2) to Marine Parade where a man was suspected of being in possession of a firearm and three people were said to have been assaulted.

Firearms officers were deployed, but after some work at the scene the report was found to be false.

No assault victims or weapons were found and a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of wasting police time.

A police spokesman confirmed the investigation had been closed, adding: "No further action will be taken at this time."

