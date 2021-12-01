News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man accused of gluing locks to Covid centre appears in court

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:42 AM December 1, 2021
Great Yarmouth and North Norfolk Magistrates' Court

Hayden Brown has appeared before Great Yarmouth magistrates accused of supergluing locks at a Covid-19 vaccination centre. - Credit: Google

A man from Great Yarmouth accused of supergluing locks at a Covid-19 vaccination centre has appeared in court.

Hayden Brown, 53, of Burgh Road, is accused of causing criminal damage following an incident overnight on Friday, November 26, at Phamarcy Exprezz on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston, where glue was placed in the keyhole which stopped the door from being opened.

Brown is also accused of causing a public nuisance, by preventing Covid-19 booster jabs for 504 vulnerable people, and possession of a Class B drug after a quantity of cannabis was found at his home following his arrest.

Following enquiries, Brown was arrested on Tuesday (November 30) and questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre before being charged.

He was held in police custody and appeared before Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday December 1.

